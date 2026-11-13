More than 2,000 flights were cancelled Saturday as airlines across the US worked to dig out from the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, which stranded passengers and forced professional and college sports teams to scramble for alternate transportation.

Trump administration officials said new technology being added to the nation’s air traffic control system overloaded antiquated equipment and caused “intermittent” communications and radar gaps, leading to the flight shutdown of more than four hours.

A limited number of domestic flights departed after the stop was lifted around 8:15pm ET (01:15 GMT Saturday). But the effects could be felt for days, with officials saying the system is likely to be operating normally in time to handle the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The incident marked only the second time such an alert had been issued in US airspace – which is among the busiest in the world – since the 9/11 attacks.

Federal Aviation Administration officials reopened the airspace on Friday night "after restoring full functionality" at air traffic control facilities, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

"It will take us time (to) resume normal operations... Our top priority is the safety of you and your family when you fly," Duffy said.

The US air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, according to Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. He said airlines “will still have delays and cancellations” Saturday but promised that the “worst is behind us.”

Administration officials blamed the incident on telecommunications issues with decades-old equipment, adding there was no evidence of foul play.

"This is a legacy system problem," Duffy said. "We have old, old switches, old routers.

"We use 1980s little copper lines. It's an old system that went down, and went down everywhere. It got overloaded."

Duffy had formally asked Congress on Thursday for $30.1 billion in funds to upgrade and modernise the air traffic control System.

As the ground stop was lifted, he repeated his plea.

"I'm going to say it a million times: the Congress has to give the resources to the president so he can finish this bill," he said.

Almost 6,000 flights cancelled

There were almost 6,000 flights cancelled, including some international routes, according to FlightAware, a tracking platform.

Footage from airports around the country showed gates full, with planes waiting on taxiways.

Passengers thronged concourses, desperate for information about an outage that had thrown their plans into chaos.

"We're trying to debate whether or not we need to reschedule or drive or what, but if the whole country is stopped, that means the highways are going to be jammed too," said Joseph Anderson, 72, who was trying to fly from Las Vegas to Oakland, California.

Planes wait on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

A nationwide ground stop is highly unusual.

There was one such stop in January 2023 when a pilot notification system failed, but the only other national stop happened in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in September 2001, when no aircraft took to the skies for days.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stressed there was no evidence of any hostile action on Friday.

"We've seen zero evidence that this was a cyberattack or (AI) attack," he told a news conference.

He also ruled out any connection with the outage that affected Microsoft this week, knocking email systems offline for millions of users, public services and businesses worldwide.

Confusion and delays

The stop caused misery at airports around the country.

At New York's LaGuardia Airport, Tiara Johnson said she had been trying to get to Orlando for a concert with a friend.

"They just keep delaying it... So it started out at 7:55. Then it went to 8:30, 9:30. Now it's at 10:30. So we don't know when it's gonna leave," she told AFP.

"I feel very frustrated because you know, you come to the airport and then all of a sudden your whole plans have changed and you don't know when you're leaving. We're kind of stuck."

Some travelers said they had been told their flight was delayed because of wind, while others were left to gather what information they could.

A person takes a photo of a screen displaying information of delayed and cancelled flights after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 13, 2026.

Boards at the airport continued to show departures leaving as normal, while mobile boarding passes held by those stuck on the ground appeared to show their flight was underway.

Stranded passengers were scrambling to find alternatives, with long lines forming at rental car counters at the airport in Las Vegas.

Susan Sardina said she had boarded her flight back to Orange County, California when staff told passengers there was a problem.

"We were already on our flight to leave and we were told to get off," she told AFP as she stood in a lengthy queue for a rental car.

For those looking on the bright side, the delay was a chance to extend a break.

Kathy Sommers was on her way home from visiting friends in Las Vegas when her flight got cancelled.

"We're blessed that our friends are coming back to pick us up," she said. "So one more night to play cards."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and AP).