©Murat Cetinmuhurdar, Turkish Presidential Press Office via Reuters

Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement on Friday aimed at strengthening collective defence and promoting regional security, and pledged a unified stance against any external armed attack targeting either country, according to a joint statement issued after talks between their leaders.

The two sides ‌agreed to consult on threats to their security, as well ⁠as regional and global security issues and defence policies, and to expand cooperation through joint military exercises, defence-industry cooperation ‌and personnel training exchanges.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the accord during a meeting ⁠in Istanbul with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Qatar's ruler travelled to Istanbul after attending the United Nations COP31 climate summit in southern Turkey.

The agreement reflected the two countries' commitment to safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their shared vision of a more secure and stable ‌regional order, Turkey and Qatar said in the joint communiqué following the 12th session of their Supreme Strategic Committee.

"President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the ‌resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace," the Turkish presidency said in a statement on X.

The countries also expressed readiness to pursue energy cooperation, particularly in liquefied natural gas trade, building on their long-standing relationship, the joint statement added.

Read moreCOP31: Betting on electricity to break the climate deadlock

The Turkish presidency said Turkey and Qatar were working to develop and diversify their energy partnership and that their cooperation in the defence industry would continue to grow.

In August, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistansigned a joint defence agreement in Mecca, bringing together the Sunni Muslim US allies at a time of conflict across the region.

Ratified by the Turkish parliament last week, the so-called Mecca Joint Defence Agreement links NATO member Turkey, which has the alliance's second-largest military, with Pakistan, the Muslim world's only nuclear-armed state, and Saudi Arabia, the Gulf's leading power.

Read moreMecca pact nations hold talks with Iran to prevent renewed Middle East war

The pact clears the way for Ankara to send military support to Saudi Arabia, which has been struggling to fend off ⁠attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Turkey has said the agreement is not aimed at any other country and remains open to other states, including Egypt.

Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers in August, ⁠an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters and AFP)