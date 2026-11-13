The Downfall of Jensen Huang

In a week of scandalous headlines of sex, spies and Silicon Valley, revelations mounted about the affairs of Jensen Huang — the so-called Taylor Swift of AI, - which ultimately cost him his job. It leaves significant questions for the White House over the effect of alleged Chinese espionage. Denied by Beijing. We assess the whole affair

European Protests & Election Manouvres

We’ll discuss the ongoing wave of demonstrations, with Spain now making headlines with the first general strike in 14 years taking place over housing and living costs. Here in France, unions rejected the prime minister’s offer to increase the national minimum wage, and Olympic Gold Medal Winning Judoka Teddy Riner throwing his hat on the tatami for a run for the Presidency

Written and presented by Gavin Lee

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Théophile Vareille, Guillaume Gougeon, Laura Burloux and Guillaume Asskari