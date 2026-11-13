Titov explains that Russia wants negotiations to go beyond a ceasefire to include territory, NATO and Ukraine's post-war relations with other countries. All the while, Europe faces a stark challenge. "They don't really have a single voice: The bigger problem is that you need to agree what you actually want to discuss," he says, questioning whether European governments can reach common ground and a united position.

Now while Titov sees "some grounds for hope" in discussions of wider post-war arrangements, he cautions against expecting any imminent breakthrough. "Russia is not in any rush," he says, adding that "things on the ground, battle-wise and economy-wise, will be more decisive in determining its outcome."