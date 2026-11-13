Also on the show:

Indonesia's wildfires rage on as El Niño amplifies the impacts of climate change and deforestation. This natural phenomenon is shifting already warmer seawaters eastwards, fuelling extreme weather events such as typhoons and flash floods.

Cassie Flynn, Global Director of Climate Change at the United Nations Development Programme, says the world is at a fork in the road. "We can invest now to protect ourselves from the impact, or we pay the price later. Either way, the bill is coming," she says.

Meanwhile, Francine Elisaia, Narratives and Communications Lead at the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change movement, talks about the importance of incorporating human rights into the fight against climate change, while sharing her love of the ocean.