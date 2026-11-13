Also Japan may be one of the world's hottest must-visit destinations, but its booming sex tourism industry is also drawing visitors from across the globe – a trend that is causing growing unease within the Japanese government.

Plus Annette Young speaks to Australian author, Anna Funder, who in her latest book, "Wifedom", brings to light the story of Eileen O'Shaughnessy, wife of George Orwell, whose contributions to his life and work were largely erased from history.