Israel's Arab list backs Eisenkot as Netanyahu loses ultra-Orthodox support

©Jack Guez, AFP

Israel's largest Arab list on Thursday said it would back Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, bolstering his chances of being picked over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lost the support of an allied religious party.

President Isaac Herzog was holding a second day of consultations with political parties after the October 27 election – in which neither Netanyahu, a polarising right-winger who has led Israel through three years of war, nor Eisenkot, a former military chief promising to restore national unity – secured enough votes for a majority.

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Herzog will choose by himself whom to ask to form a new government, but traditionally the mandate is given to the person recommended by more parties, which in this case would be Eisenkot.

Arab-majority lists won an unprecedented 19 seats in the election, making them potential kingmakers if Eisenkot's opposition chooses to work with them – something which remains unclear.

Both Arab lists on Thursday said they were backing Eisenkot.

The Joint List, which bagged 11 seats, said in a statement that "it will inform the President of the State, Isaac Herzog, this evening of its decision to recommend that Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government".

Raam, which won eight seats, also endorsed Eisenkot.

Ultra-Orthodox exemptions

Meanwhile, in its meeting with Herzog, United Torah Judaism, which backed Netanyahu after the previous five elections, declined to recommend Netanyahu again as prime minister, although it also did not side with Eisenkot.

The party informed Herzog "that it has decided not to recommend any member of Knesset to form a government", the president's office said in a statement, referring to the 120-member parliament in which United Torah Judaism has won seven seats.

Alongside Shas – another ultra-Orthodox party – they have pushed to maintain the exemption from military service for religious students.

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Netanyahu has preserved the exemption but stopped short of enshrining it in law, in the face of major resentment from many other Israelis, as reservists serve multiple tours due to the wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

"In whatever government is next formed, our immediate item is sorting out the status of Torah students," United Torah Judaism lawmaker Isaac Pindrus said.

Eisenkot, who has tried to appeal to secular Israelis from left to right, has been adamant about ending exemptions for military service.

Some of his opposition allies have criticised the ultra-Orthodox – who make up about 14 percent of the population but have far higher birthrates than secular Israelis – as a drain on the state.

Observers say United Torah Judaism's tactic is likely aimed mostly at punishing Netanyahu and showing that their votes cannot be taken for granted, while they would still serve in a government if he were to form one.

Arab parties play key role

Once Herzog gives his mandate to a lawmaker, the person will have 28 days to form a government, with a potential 14-day extension. If the lawmaker fails, Herzog will then task someone else.

Netanyahu's bloc, including United Torah Judaism, has 53 seats in the new parliament, compared to 48 for Eisenkot's bloc.

Arab-majority parties scored historic gains on the back of anger over Netanyahu's hard-right government, whose ministers have vowed to treat Arba-Israelis much like Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Eisenkot could form a government with the Arab parties' numbers but would risk losing support from some in the opposition – notably Avigdor Liberman – a former Netanyahu aide turned outspoken critic, who nonetheless shares the outgoing government's hawkish views on the Palestinians.

Netanyahu has relentlessly attacked the opposition for even the prospect of an alliance with Arab lawmakers.

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In a video which circulated on Wednesday and was filmed in the prime minister's office, Netanyahu alleged there were "serious suspicions" that foreign powers put money into the election and questioned the loyalty of Arab citizens.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)