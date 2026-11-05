Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Celebrities

South African star Zolani Mahola: From 'Waka Waka' with Shakira to 'People Power'

By Eve JACKSON,

3 days ago

As the frontwoman of multiracial, multi-genre band Freshlyground, she became one of the defining voices of a new, democratic South Africa. Her music reached millions around the world when she joined Shakira on the 2010 World Cup anthem "Waka Waka".

Now pursuing a solo career since 2019, Mahola is preparing to release her second album and will soon be the focus of a new documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich, who won an Oscar for "My Octopus Teacher".

Eve Jackson caught up with her at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments