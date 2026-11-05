South African star Zolani Mahola: From 'Waka Waka' with Shakira to 'People Power'

As the frontwoman of multiracial, multi-genre band Freshlyground, she became one of the defining voices of a new, democratic South Africa. Her music reached millions around the world when she joined Shakira on the 2010 World Cup anthem "Waka Waka".

Now pursuing a solo career since 2019, Mahola is preparing to release her second album and will soon be the focus of a new documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich, who won an Oscar for "My Octopus Teacher".

Eve Jackson caught up with her at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town.