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Celebrities
South African star Zolani Mahola: From 'Waka Waka' with Shakira to 'People Power'
By Eve JACKSON,3 days ago
As the frontwoman of multiracial, multi-genre band Freshlyground, she became one of the defining voices of a new, democratic South Africa. Her music reached millions around the world when she joined Shakira on the 2010 World Cup anthem "Waka Waka".
Now pursuing a solo career since 2019, Mahola is preparing to release her second album and will soon be the focus of a new documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich, who won an Oscar for "My Octopus Teacher".
Eve Jackson caught up with her at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town.