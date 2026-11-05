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Politics
Bent on leaving his mark: Trump's proposed 'Triumphal Arch' sparks backlash
By Fanny ALLARD,2 days ago
Trump's critics, however, view the arch as a pointless monument, erected solely to serve his cult of personality. A project of this scale would typically require the approval of Congress, yet Trump appears determined to bypass lawmakers. The proposal is set to go before a federal commission one final time on November 5.
FRANCE 24's Fanny Allard and Fraser Jackson report.