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Framingham
🏥 Framingham Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month
5 days ago
Framingham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across bedside care, admin, and travel roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a short-term boost, there’s something here for you.
Patient Care Tech (PCT)
- Employer: MetroWest Medical Center
- Location: Framingham & Natick, MA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (Days, Nights, Evenings)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.43/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)
- Support nurses with hands-on patient care: vitals, hygiene, bed changes, meal trays, and basic comfort care. Great fit if you have a CNA, PCA, home health, EMT, or nursing clinicals and want hospital experience with multiple shift options.
Travel Sonographer – Ultrasound – $2,540/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Travel, Full-time
- Pay: Approx. $2,540/week gross (taxable pay + stipends per GSA guidelines)
- Schedule: 5x8s, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm, about 14 weeks
- Join a travel assignment as an Ultrasound Tech with 40 hours/week and full benefits options. Good pick if you want solid weekly pay, afternoon/evening shifts, and a defined contract length.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,083/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,083/week (36 hrs/week, stipends included)
- Schedule: 12-hour nights, 8-week contract
- Shorter travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs. Ideal if you like night shifts and want a quick, higher-paying assignment.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,751/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $1,751/week (36 hrs/week, stipends included)
- Schedule: 12-hour nights, 13-week contract
- Similar night RT role with a longer 13-week run and slightly lower weekly pay. Good if you want more stability and time in one facility.
Family Practice / Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (Weekend Rounding)
- Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies
- Location: MCI–Framingham, Framingham, MA
- Type: Part-time (about 12 hours/weekend)
- Pay: Not listed
- Weekend NP/PA role in a correctional health setting, focused on ambulatory primary care and emergency response inside the facility. Comes with a robust benefits package for eligible positions (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, bonus potential).
Patient Access Representative II
- Employer: Conifer Health Solutions (serving MetroWest Medical Center)
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.02 – $28.53/hour (+ possible shift differentials & holiday premium)
- Front-line hospital registration role: greeting patients, checking them in, verifying insurance, and collecting copays. Great entry point if you have customer service skills, can type, and want strong benefits and paid time off.
Physician – Med Surg
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / MetroWest Medical Center
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Not stated (likely full-time staff physician)
- Pay: Not listed
- Provide inpatient medical care on a Med-Surg service with a focus on assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning. Backed by a full benefits package and opportunities for career growth in a long-standing community hospital.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Operating Room
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare / MetroWest Medical Center
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Not stated (OR staff RN role)
- Pay: Not listed
- OR nursing role providing direct perioperative care and coordinating the surgical team’s work each shift. Good match if you’re an experienced RN with OR interest/experience and want strong benefits plus professional development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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