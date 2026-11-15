Framingham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across bedside care, admin, and travel roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a short-term boost, there’s something here for you.

Employer: MetroWest Medical Center

MetroWest Medical Center Location: Framingham & Natick, MA

Type: Full-time & Part-time (Days, Nights, Evenings)

(Days, Nights, Evenings) Pay: $15.00 – $20.43/hour + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)

+ (based on eligibility) Support nurses with hands-on patient care: vitals, hygiene, bed changes, meal trays, and basic comfort care. Great fit if you have a CNA, PCA, home health, EMT, or nursing clinicals and want hospital experience with multiple shift options.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Travel, Full-time

Pay: Approx. $2,540/week gross (taxable pay + stipends per GSA guidelines)

(taxable pay + stipends per GSA guidelines) Schedule: 5x8s, 1:00 pm – 9:30 pm , about 14 weeks

5x8s, , about Join a travel assignment as an Ultrasound Tech with 40 hours/week and full benefits options. Good pick if you want solid weekly pay, afternoon/evening shifts, and a defined contract length.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,083/week (36 hrs/week, stipends included)

(36 hrs/week, stipends included) Schedule: 12-hour nights , 8-week contract

, contract Shorter travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs. Ideal if you like night shifts and want a quick, higher-paying assignment.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $1,751/week (36 hrs/week, stipends included)

(36 hrs/week, stipends included) Schedule: 12-hour nights , 13-week contract

, contract Similar night RT role with a longer 13-week run and slightly lower weekly pay. Good if you want more stability and time in one facility.

Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies

VitalCore Health Strategies Location: MCI–Framingham, Framingham, MA

Type: Part-time (about 12 hours/weekend)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Weekend NP/PA role in a correctional health setting, focused on ambulatory primary care and emergency response inside the facility. Comes with a robust benefits package for eligible positions (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, bonus potential).

Employer: Conifer Health Solutions (serving MetroWest Medical Center)

(serving MetroWest Medical Center) Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.02 – $28.53/hour (+ possible shift differentials & holiday premium)

(+ possible shift differentials & holiday premium) Front-line hospital registration role: greeting patients, checking them in, verifying insurance, and collecting copays. Great entry point if you have customer service skills, can type, and want strong benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / MetroWest Medical Center

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Not stated (likely full-time staff physician)

Not stated (likely full-time staff physician) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Provide inpatient medical care on a Med-Surg service with a focus on assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning. Backed by a full benefits package and opportunities for career growth in a long-standing community hospital.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / MetroWest Medical Center

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Not stated (OR staff RN role)

Not stated (OR staff RN role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed OR nursing role providing direct perioperative care and coordinating the surgical team’s work each shift. Good match if you’re an experienced RN with OR interest/experience and want strong benefits plus professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.