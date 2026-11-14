Framingham’s education scene is busy right now—from K–12 sports to corporate learning and hospital training. Here are a few strong roles if you love teaching, coaching, or developing others.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Framingham, MA (Hybrid corporate role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role owns the full learning program for Staples’ Facility Solutions sales teams—from strategy and curriculum design to building media-rich eLearning in Articulate 360 and video. Great fit if you have 3+ years in instructional design, a strong portfolio, and want to shape a modern, AI-aware L&D program with solid benefits and flexible PTO.

Employer: Framingham Public Schools

Location: Framingham High School, Framingham, MA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Stipend role)

Salary: Stipend per Framingham Teachers Association (Unit A) Contract

Lead the girls’ indoor track program, mentor student-athletes, and build a competitive, inclusive team culture. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of playing or coaching experience, can get MIAA coaching, CPR/First Aid, and concussion certifications, and care deeply about equity and student growth.

Employer: MetroWest Medical Center (Tenet Healthcare)

Location: Framingham/Natick, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,160 – $168,480 (based on experience, full-time)

(based on experience, full-time) Bonus: Up to $15,000 sign-on bonus

MetroWest is building its RN Clinical Education Team across Critical Care, Emergency, Perinatal, Med/Surg, and Psych/Behavioral Health. You’ll design and deliver education, support orientation, and mentor nurses while driving quality and regulatory standards. Best for RNs with a BSN, 3+ years in a specialty area, and current licenses/certs (ACLS, PALS, TNCC).

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.