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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Framingham, MA
Framingham has a nice mix of beauty, cannabis, and auto service roles hiring right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.
Prestige Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $26.00/hour
Help guests find higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance, do mini makeovers, and support in-store events. Great fit if you love prestige beauty brands and want solid benefits plus room to grow in a big national retailer.
Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour
Front-of-store role helping every guest who walks in, from product questions to checkout. You’ll do basic makeup demos, keep shelves stocked, and learn a ton about beauty products while earning benefits.
PT Dispensary Associate
- Employer: Dutchess Cannabis
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Guide customers through their cannabis purchases, answer questions, and handle POS and cash with care. Comes with flexible schedules, employee discount, and swag, ideal if you’re 21+, love fast-paced retail, and want to grow in the cannabis space.
Service Appointment Coordinator
- Employer: Herb Connolly Auto Group
- Location: Framingham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, Sat 8am–1pm
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based customer service role answering calls, booking service visits, texting updates, and doing light admin work. Good if you’re organized, like talking on the phone, and want steady hours with a long-standing local dealership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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