Framingham has a nice mix of beauty, cannabis, and auto service roles hiring right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $26.00/hour

Help guests find higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance, do mini makeovers, and support in-store events. Great fit if you love prestige beauty brands and want solid benefits plus room to grow in a big national retailer.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Front-of-store role helping every guest who walks in, from product questions to checkout. You’ll do basic makeup demos, keep shelves stocked, and learn a ton about beauty products while earning benefits.

Employer: Dutchess Cannabis

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Guide customers through their cannabis purchases, answer questions, and handle POS and cash with care. Comes with flexible schedules, employee discount, and swag, ideal if you’re 21+, love fast-paced retail, and want to grow in the cannabis space.

Employer: Herb Connolly Auto Group

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, Sat 8am–1pm

Pay: Not listed

Office-based customer service role answering calls, booking service visits, texting updates, and doing light admin work. Good if you’re organized, like talking on the phone, and want steady hours with a long-standing local dealership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.