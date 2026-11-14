Framingham has some solid options right now if you’re looking to work in public safety, from entry-level security to a brand-new 911 center.

Below are several local roles you can scan quickly and click through if they fit what you want.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.85/hour

Unarmed security role at a healthcare/pharmaceutical site, focused on perimeter patrol and access control. Day shifts on Saturday and Sunday (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM), ideal if you want steady weekend hours and some flexibility, plus paid training and access to extra shifts.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $21.12/hour

Multiple schedules available, including evenings, overnights, and weekends, with a mix of patrol, camera monitoring, and access control. Good fit if you want steady hours, like being on your feet, and prefer a global company with clear structure and training.

Employer: Middlesex Regional Emergency Communications Center (MRECC)

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $63,559 – $79,611/year

Openings: Several (27 planned)

Anticipated Start Date: January 19, 2027

Join the founding team of a brand-new, regional 911 center serving Framingham, Natick, and Wayland. This is a high-impact career handling emergency and non-emergency calls, dispatching police/fire/EMS, and giving lifesaving instructions, with strong benefits and professional training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.