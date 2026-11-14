Framingham is hot right now for sales and product pros, especially in healthcare data and ecommerce. If you like closing big deals or building pricing strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Staples

Staples Location: Framingham, MA (HQ / corporate)

(HQ / corporate) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role may include bonus/variable pay

Lead marketplace and ecommerce pricing for Staples’ B2B digital business, including automated repricing, Amazon Business pricing, and pricing guardrails. Great fit if you have 8+ years in product/ecommerce and want ownership of strategy, roadmap, and cross‑functional impact at scale.

Employer: Definitive Healthcare

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $152,600 – $229,600/year

OTE (with commission): $218,000 – $328,000/year

Be the go‑to expert on advanced analytics for life sciences, helping biopharma and medtech clients with launch planning, market sizing, and evidence strategy. Ideal if you have 10+ years in analytics-focused sales or solutions consulting and want a senior, consultative role with big‑ticket deals.

Employer: Definitive Healthcare

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $88,000 – $132,000/year

OTE (with commission): $176,000 – $264,000/year

Own a full-cycle new‑business territory selling healthcare commercial intelligence into diversified, pharma, biotech, and related accounts. Best for seasoned hunters (8+ years in strategic/enterprise sales) who like data-driven, consultative selling and uncapped commission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.