Looking to add a kitten (or two!) to your family in Framingham, MA? These little ones were rescued together and are now ready for safe, loving homes where they’ll have a feline friend.

All kittens are from As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue and have an adoption fee of $400 each.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color/Pattern: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Personality notes from rescue: Described as a sweet girl who was found on the road and is now ready for her forever home.

Described as a sweet girl who was found on the road and is now ready for her forever home. Home requirements: Must live with another cat Can be adopted with one of her kitten buddies from the same rescue

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue (Framingham, MA)

Contact: Please reach out through her Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Sweet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color/Pattern: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Background: Found with her buddies on the side of the road and is now safe and ready for adoption.

Found with her buddies on the side of the road and is now safe and ready for adoption. Home requirements: Must go to a home with another cat Would love to be adopted with one of her buddies

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue (Framingham, MA)

Contact: Please use her Adopt-a-Pet listing to inquire

👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color/Pattern: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Background: This sweet boy was found with his siblings and is now ready for a forever home.

This was found with his siblings and is now ready for a forever home. Home requirements: Must live with another cat Adopter must be willing to adopt one of his siblings if there is no cat already in the home

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue (Framingham, MA)

Contact: Reach out via his Adopt-a-Pet profile

👉 Meet Thomas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color/Pattern: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Background: Another sweet boy from the same rescued litter, now ready for a safe, loving home.

Another from the same rescued litter, now ready for a safe, loving home. Home requirements: Must live with another cat Adopter must be willing to adopt one of his siblings if there is no resident cat

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue (Framingham, MA)

Contact: Please inquire through his Adopt-a-Pet page

👉 Meet Timothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Background: This sweet girl was found with her siblings and is now ready for a forever family.

This was found with her siblings and is now ready for a forever family. Home requirements: Must go to a home with another cat Can be adopted with one of her buddies from the same group

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue (Framingham, MA)

Contact: Use her Adopt-a-Pet listing to get in touch

👉 Meet Tatiana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color/Pattern: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Background: This sweet boy was rescued with his siblings and is now ready for a loving home.

This was rescued with his siblings and is now ready for a loving home. Home requirements: Must live with another cat Adopter must be willing to adopt one of his siblings if there is no current cat

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: As Sweet As A Peach Animal Rescue (Framingham, MA)

Contact: Please reach out through his Adopt-a-Pet profile

👉 Meet Tybalt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have room in your home and heart for a pair of kittens, this is a wonderful chance to keep bonded buddies together and give them the safe life they deserve. Please share these Framingham kittens with friends, family, and local cat lovers so they can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.