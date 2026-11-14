Framingham’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in both retail and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room here to step up and own big results.

Employer: Dutchess Cannabis

Dutchess Cannabis Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy cannabis retail store and lead a team focused on top-tier customer service and smooth operations. You’ll work with the leadership group on P&L, staffing, inventory, compliance, and customer experience in a fast-paced, tech-forward shop.

Employer: Michael Page (for an established commercial GC)

(for an established commercial GC) Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead sitework operations on multiple $10M–$75M projects across Greater Boston. This role owns planning, budgeting, scheduling, and coordination for site development, with strong autonomy and 100% employer-paid healthcare and a long-standing, stable company behind you.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.