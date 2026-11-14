Framingham’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel nursing to mental health and imaging leadership. If you’re looking to grow your career close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Travel assignment (listed as internship), 10 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10‑hour day shifts

Travel assignment (listed as internship), , , 10‑hour day shifts Estimated pay: $2,277 per week

This OR RN travel role is great if you want strong pay plus adventure. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Framingham, MA (outpatient office)

(outpatient office) Type: Full-time, outpatient, weekdays

Compensation: Above-average W2 compensation, sign-on bonus, cash bonus program (productivity-based)

Fully outpatient role with flexible scheduling and strong work-life balance. Admin, billing, and tech are handled for you so you can focus on patients, with CME stipend, 401(k) match, malpractice with tail, and options to supervise PMHNPs.

Employer: Northeast Health Services / Transformations Care Network

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base range $42.50 – $47.50 per billable unit

Ideal for both early-career and licensed therapists who want a supportive, team-based clinic. Offers medical, dental, vision, low-cost virtual care, 401(k), free supervision and CE, and chances to grow into leadership.

Employer: MetroWest Medical Center

Location: Framingham, MA (Framingham Union Hospital)

(Framingham Union Hospital) Type: Full-time

Pay range: $33.50 – $73.31 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

(based on experience and other factors) Bonus: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)

Join a long-standing community hospital providing full-scope med-surg care. You’ll get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and strong support for career development and continuing education.

Employer: MetroWest Medical Center

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $34.53 – $53.52 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

Lead day-to-day imaging workflow, guide technologists and students, and work closely with medical staff. Good fit if you have 3+ years clinical imaging experience and want to step into supervision and leadership.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / MetroWest Medical Center

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Part-time

Bonus: Up to $2,500 sign-on bonus (based on eligibility)

Hands-on lab role doing phlebotomy, specimen receipt, registration, and waived testing. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma plus lab or phlebotomy training, with access to benefits, PTO, and career growth in a busy hospital lab.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.