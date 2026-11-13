📅 Framingham news roundup: Nobscot rezoning, climate honor, food aid

This week’s The Frame: Framingham News in Focus (episode dated November 12, 2026) covers several local stories:

Results from a Nobscot neighborhood survey showing strong opposition to any rezoning in the area during current housing development talks.

showing strong opposition to any rezoning in the area during current housing development talks. Massachusetts naming Framingham a Climate Leader Community .

naming a . Daniel’s Table opening its new food program facility on Pearl Street.

Episode segments:

Intro – 0:00

Nobscot Survey – 0:06

Sustainability – 2:56

Daniel’s Table – 4:14

NewsMatch – 8:30

Crypto ATMs – 9:35

Sports Updates – 11:07

If you want a quick catch‑up on what’s happening around Framingham, this episode is a good one to play and skip to the segments you care about using the time stamps above.