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Framingham
📅 New The Frame episode covers Nobscot, climate, food aid
11 days ago
📅 Framingham news roundup: Nobscot rezoning, climate honor, food aid
This week’s The Frame: Framingham News in Focus (episode dated November 12, 2026) covers several local stories:
- Results from a Nobscot neighborhood survey showing strong opposition to any rezoning in the area during current housing development talks.
- Massachusetts naming Framingham a Climate Leader Community.
- Daniel’s Table opening its new food program facility on Pearl Street.
Episode segments:
- Intro – 0:00
- Nobscot Survey – 0:06
- Sustainability – 2:56
- Daniel’s Table – 4:14
- NewsMatch – 8:30
- Crypto ATMs – 9:35
- Sports Updates – 11:07
If you want a quick catch‑up on what’s happening around Framingham, this episode is a good one to play and skip to the segments you care about using the time stamps above.
More Info: The Frame: November 12, 2026 | The Frame
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