undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Framingham
📅 New The Frame episode covers Nobscot rezoning and food access
11 days ago
📅 Framingham news roundup: Nobscot rezoning, climate honor, and food access
A new episode of The Frame: Notícias de Framingham em Foco is out for 12 de novembro de 2026.
This week’s show covers:
- Results from a Nobscot neighborhood survey showing strong opposition to any rezoning in the area, tied to ongoing housing development talks.
- Massachusetts naming Framingham a Climate Leader Community.
- Daniel’s Table opening a new food distribution facility on Pearl Street.
Episode segments:
- Introdução – 0:00
- Pesquisa em Nobscot – 0:06
- Sustentabilidade – 3:43
- Daniel’s Table – 5:14
- NewsMatch – 9:37
- Caixas eletrônicos de criptomoedas – 10:53
- Atualizações esportivas – 12:51
- Encerramento – 15:09
Tune in to get a quick, 15‑minute update on what’s happening around Framingham this week.
More Info: The Frame: 12 de novembro de 2026 | The Frame
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.