📅 Framingham news roundup: Nobscot rezoning, climate honor, and food access

A new episode of The Frame: Notícias de Framingham em Foco is out for 12 de novembro de 2026.

This week’s show covers:

Results from a Nobscot neighborhood survey showing strong opposition to any rezoning in the area, tied to ongoing housing development talks.

showing strong opposition to any rezoning in the area, tied to ongoing housing development talks. Massachusetts naming Framingham a Climate Leader Community .

a . Daniel’s Table opening a new food distribution facility on Pearl Street.

Episode segments:

Introdução – 0:00

– 0:00 Pesquisa em Nobscot – 0:06

– 0:06 Sustentabilidade – 3:43

– 3:43 Daniel’s Table – 5:14

– 5:14 NewsMatch – 9:37

– 9:37 Caixas eletrônicos de criptomoedas – 10:53

– 10:53 Atualizações esportivas – 12:51

– 12:51 Encerramento – 15:09

Tune in to get a quick, 15‑minute update on what’s happening around Framingham this week.