Framingham’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on analyst work to top-level leadership. If you’re in accounting or finance, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. Location: Framingham, MA (corporate HQ area)

(corporate HQ area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on big-picture planning for a global retail leader. You’ll build financial models, support budgeting (1–5 year plans), and partner with teams like Real Estate, Marketing, and Merchandising while presenting insights to senior leadership.

Employer: CGTS Corp

Location: Listed as Framingham, MA (in-person work in Maryland)

Listed as Type: Temporary

Pay: $30/hour

Short-term field audit work, ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish and comfortable using your phone for checklists and reports. You’ll observe operations on-site, log what you see, and submit a written report after each shift.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (recruiting for a P&C insurance company)

(recruiting for a P&C insurance company) Location: Framingham, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Contract-to-hire (3–6+ months)

Pay: $90–$110/hour, depending on experience

Lead accounting operations and financial reporting for a property & casualty insurance organization. This role owns close processes, NAIC statutory and GAAP reporting, cash management, and team leadership, with a path to permanent hire.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight. A small update today could open a much better role tomorrow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.