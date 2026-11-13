Framingham’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local media to big-box eCommerce. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Valpak & Clipp

Valpak & Clipp Location: Framingham & MetroWest, MA (remote field sales)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $70,000–$75,000 first year, uncapped; potential $100K+

This role blends direct mail + digital + e‑commerce to build campaigns for local small and mid-sized businesses. You’ll get a base salary plus $15,000 guaranteed first-year commissions, paid training, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO), and modern data tools to help you grow your territory.

Employer: Staples

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role may include bonus/variable pay

Lead digital products that power Staples’ omni-channel experience across web, mobile, and app. You’ll own the product backlog, work with engineering, UX, analytics, and data science, and use AI tools and testing to improve customer journeys like BOPIS and in‑store services.

Employer: Beacon Business Strategies

Location: Framingham, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,500–$5,200 per month

Meet local business owners face to face and match them with AT&T Business connectivity solutions. This is a good fit if you like in-person sales, building a pipeline, and having clear monthly earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.