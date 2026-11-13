Framingham has some solid openings right now if you like helping people, from kids and families to seniors in long‑term care.

Here are a few stand‑out roles hiring in Framingham, MA:

Employer: ProPivotal

ProPivotal Location: Framingham, MA (Hybrid – 2 days on‑site, 3 days from home)

(Hybrid – 2 days on‑site, 3 days from home) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Help families access childcare financial assistance and local childcare resources, all while using your Haitian Creole and English skills. This role is great if you enjoy detailed work, want hybrid flexibility, and like the idea of working toward an AIRS certification.

Employer: Autism Care Partners

Autism Care Partners Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Pay: Not listed

Perfect for someone building a career in behavior analysis and working with young children. You’ll get steady hours, hands‑on ABA experience, supervision toward RBT/BCBA goals, and a set weekday schedule with benefits and paid time off.

Employer: St. Patrick's Manor

Location: Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000–$75,000/year (based on experience)

Lead the life enrichment/activities program at a large, faith‑based long‑term care community. If you have at least 3 years of activities experience in long‑term care and MEPAP Activity Professional certification, this offers strong pay, solid benefits, and the chance to make daily life more joyful for residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.