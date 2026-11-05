💻 Framingham IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Framingham’s tech scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for hands-on, high-impact roles. If you’re in IT or data, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation Location: Framingham, MA (primary work location)

(primary work location) Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,000 – $204,950 hiring range in Framingham

Work on cutting-edge audio and device prototypes, wiring together hardware, ML models, and software in a research lab setting. Great fit if you love tinkering with Linux boards, sensors, and connected devices, and want a senior role with strong pay, bonus potential, and big-brand benefits.

Employer: 24 Seven Talent (supporting a leading off-price retailer)

(supporting a leading off-price retailer) Location: Hybrid – Framingham, MA (onsite Tuesdays & Wednesdays)

(onsite Tuesdays & Wednesdays) Type: Contract / Freelance

Contract Dates: Oct 1, 2026 – Jan 29, 2027

Salary: Not listed

Short-term contract role digging into customer and panel data to tell clear stories for marketing and merchandising teams. Ideal if you enjoy Excel, dashboards, and turning complex retail data into simple, executive-ready insights.

Employer: Staples

Location: Onsite – Framingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (role notes base pay plus potential bonuses and other variable compensation)

Lead enterprise observability for major eCommerce and business systems, working with tools like Datadog, Dynatrace, or New Relic. Good match if you have strong scripting/automation skills, cloud experience, and want to be the go-to expert for monitoring and reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack, schedule, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.