🍽️ Framingham Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Framingham’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Halal Eatz

Halal Eatz Location: Framingham, MA (in person)

(in person) Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Type: Other (on-site restaurant role)

Other (on-site restaurant role) Why it’s interesting: Hands-on cooking with frying, grilling, and more in a busy kitchen. Great if you already have some food prep skills and want steady, hourly pay plus an employee discount.

Employer: Flik Hospitality Group (at Sanofi)

(at Sanofi) Location: 68 New York Avenue, Framingham, MA 01701

Salary: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM )

(Monday–Friday, ) Why it’s interesting: Daytime schedule with no nights or weekends, plus free shift meals and uniforms provided. You’ll set up events, serve food, and keep things running smoothly for corporate catering.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Framingham, MA

Salary: $18.50/hour (overnights add +$2.00/hour ; extra pay for Certified Team Member and Trainer roles)

(overnights add ; extra pay for Certified Team Member and Trainer roles) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Why it’s interesting: Mix of kitchen and guest service work with free meal during shift, employee discount, and a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock). Good fit if you want room to grow into trainer or supervisor roles.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.