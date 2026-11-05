🎨 Framingham Arts & Design Jobs: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring

Framingham has some nice creative roles open right now, from hands-on art to fashion and digital design. If you’re into visuals and like working with your hands or your laptop, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Framingham, MA (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with fine art and custom picture framing, help customers design frames, and set up displays. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, and store discount.

Employer: Creative Circle (fashion retail client)

(fashion retail client) Location: Framingham, MA (onsite, collaborative team)

(onsite, collaborative team) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design digital and print marketing for a fashion retail brand—emails, web, in-store signage, and more. Great fit if you have 1–4 years of design experience and are strong in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Figma.

Employer: Cella (global retail client)

(global retail client) Location: Framingham, MA ( hybrid: 2 days onsite, 3 remote )

( ) Type: Contract through April 30, 2027

Contract through Pay: $35–$45 per hour

Help design handbags, accessories, and women’s apparel from concept to production. You’ll research trends, create sketches and technical drawings, and work with suppliers—ideal if you have 2+ years in fashion/technical design and are fluent in Adobe Creative Suite.

If something here feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.