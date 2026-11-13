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In episode three of the series, Hamilton hits the hardwood with Clarkson, following the first two episodes with PGA golfer Min Woo Lee and professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe.

The two reflect on Jordan winning his first NBA championship and what comes after reaching the pinnacles of success in their respective sports.

lululemon / Rest Day With Lewis Hamilton

In the latest episode of Lululemon’s original content series, Rest Day With Lewis Hamilton, the professional F1 racer links up with professional hooper and recent NBA champion Jordan Clarkson of the New York Knicks.

Rest Day With Lewis Hamilton sees the iconic racer link up with his peers in professional sports to learn from them.

In episode three of the series, Hamilton hits the hardwood with Clarkson, following the first two episodes with PGA golfer Min Woo Lee and professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe.

“Jordan and I spoke about the mindset it takes to keep performing at the highest level, where the pressure is always there, and how you manage it, stay present and keep moving forward,” said Lewis. “It felt special to be able to speak to him about what we’re chasing in our careers and the hunger we both bring to everything we do.”

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The third episode was filmed as the Knicks embark on a new season to defend their championship, allowing Lewis to pick Clarkson’s brain while he’s in the throes of another title run.

The two reflect on Jordan winning his first NBA championship and what comes after reaching the pinnacles of success in their respective sports.

After a friendly shootaround, the two athletes chop it up about what they are still chasing in their careers, even though they have tasted greatness, and what keeps fueling their drive to pursue more chips.

Jordan noted, “What stood out to me the most about Lewis is how passionate he is, both on and off the track. I was excited to ask him what changes he has made over time to continue progressing mentally and physically. It was amazing to be able to have a conversation with someone of that stature.”

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Of course, being that this is a Lululemon series, both athletes are decked out in Lululemon training gear. Lewis wears the Warm-Up Sleeveless Gym Hoodie and EasySet Train Sleeveless Shirt, paired with the Pace Breaker Short 7″ and the Fast and Free Tight 28″, while Jordan wears the EasySet Train Sleeveless Shirt, paired with the License to Train Short 7” and High-Pile Cotton Terry Wristbands.

Watch the full episode below.