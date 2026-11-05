‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Kimmarie Johnson Dies Suddenly At 50

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kimmarie Johnson, the actress known for her role as Jane on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died following a “heart event,” according to reports from People and TMZ. She was 50. Johnson’s niece Rhonda Scott told both publications that the actress was at her Los Angeles home when she experienced the incident with her heart on Oct. 27. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition.”

According to Scott, Johnson died on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4. The grieving family member toldPeople that she will always remember her aunt for her incredible “light,” which was “so strong and bright.”

She added, “People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever.”

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