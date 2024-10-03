Open in App
    Urban One Celebrates 44th Anniversary Of Cathy Hughes Founding Media Empire

    By Bruce C.T. Wright,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQvpY_0vtHyAI800

    Source: Urban One

    UPDATED: 8:00 a.m. ET, Oct. 3, 2024

    A s the saying goes, Rome wasn’t built overnight, and the same holds resoundingly true for Urban One, Inc .

    But it’s taken considerably less time for Cathy Hughes to build what first started as Radio One into the formidable multimedia empire that it has become today than it did for the Holy Roman Empire to come to fruition.

    Thursday marks the 44th anniversary of when Hughes founded Radio One , a project of her own passions that she turned into one of the top Black-owned businesses in the United States.

    MORE: A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire

    From its humble beginnings as a broadcast radio-only business model to not only owning dozens and dozens of radio stations around the country but also making triumphant expansions into television and the internet, Radio One’s ultimate transformation into Urban One is nothing short of remarkable. Not only from a business standpoint but also from one that is cultural, as the umbrella company’s successful media outlets reach a stunning number of Black households — more than 80% of Black households, to be sure.

    From TV One to Radio One to Reach Media to One Solution to iOne Digital — the latter of which is the company’s digital arm that serves as home to NewsOne and other popular websites with widespread name recognition such as Bossip, MadameNoire and Global Grind — Urban One’s evolution from its humble beginnings in 1980 is an inimitable accomplishment in Black-owned media, not to mention Black business ownership in general.

    “With great pride, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Cathy Hughes, our visionary Founder and Chairperson,” Urban One has previously said about its matriarch. “She fearlessly pursued her dream, giving rise to the extraordinary company Urban One. This remarkable collection of brands — Radio One, TV One, Reach Media, iOne Digital, One Solution, and One VIP stands as a beacon that not only informs but also inspires and educates our cherished audience of listeners, viewers, and content enthusiasts.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it77v_0vtHyAI800

    Founder of Urban One, Cathy Hughes, attends the 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem on December 9, 2018, in Washington, D.C. | Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

    1980 was the year that Hughes used her own money to buy Washington, D.C.-based WOL — an AM radio station — for $900,000, with the help of a Black-owned venture capital fund and other local investors. Hughes famously appealed to numerous financial institutions until finally being granted a loan on her 33rd attempt.

    The rest is quite literally history — Black history, to be exact.

    In that period since Radio One first bought WOL, the company and its leadership — highlighted by Hughes and CEO Alfred C. Liggins III , her son — have amassed an impressive array of accolades for their significant contributions to pushing the culture forward.

    As a result, Hughes was inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in part for using the platforms she’s worked on and created to highlight diverse perspectives and generate content in which people across the diaspora could see themselves reflected.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYv8W_0vtHyAI800

    Cathy Hughes In the Blackburn Center Ballroom on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., on October 25, 2016. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty

    In 1971, Hughes relocated to Washington, D.C., to serve as a lecturer at Howard University’s School of Communications. While working as the General Sales Manager at Howard University Radio, she exponentially increased the media platform’s revenue. She later went on to become the first woman to serve as Vice President and General Manager of a station in Washington, D.C. That led to buying WOL, where the media maven tapped into the power of innovation to introduce different radio formats that resonated with listeners.

    In doing so, Hughes also became the first Black woman to chair a publicly held corporation in 1999 and became the first woman to own a radio station ranked number one in a major market. In 2004, Hughes expanded her company into the realm of television with TV One and launched Interactive One, now known as iOne Digital, three years later.

    As she’s risen to prominence in the media industry, she’s lifted others by ensuring diverse creatives have a seat at the table. Her efforts have inspired generations of creators to use their work as an avenue for change.

    “My whole goal in life has been to get pertinent information to my community that they can use to uplift and improve the quality of their lives and their lifestyle,” Hughes has said .

    SEE ALSO:

    Cathy Hughes Tells ‘Inc. Magazine’ Her Mission With Urban ONE: ‘I’m In The Black People Business’

    Cathy Hughes And The Importance Of Black Mothers In Positions Of Leadership

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYC2B_0vtHyAI800
    The post Urban One Celebrates 44th Anniversary Of Cathy Hughes Founding Media Empire appeared first on NewsOne .

    The post Urban One Celebrates 44th Anniversary Of Cathy Hughes Founding Media Empire appeared first on Foxy 107.1-104.3 .

