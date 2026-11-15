Looking for a feline friend in Aurora, CO? These adoptable cats are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Color: Mostly black tortoiseshell

Mostly black tortoiseshell Shelter: Demi's Animal Rescue

Personality: Tiny torti with a BIG personality and amazing gymnastic skills. At about 7 pounds, Alma is petite, extra floofy, and very playful. She loves wand toys, chasing things across the floor, and showing off her midair leaps.

Alma sounds perfect for someone who enjoys an active, entertaining cat with lots of character.

👉 Meet Alma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (teenage kitten)

Baby (teenage kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $144

Shelter: Aurora Animal Shelter

Phone: (303) 326-8280

Personality: Sweet, social, and friendly once she has time to warm up. Baguette may be a bit shy at first, but blossoms into a happy girl with playtime and gentle pets. She should do well in most home types that can give her patience and attention.

If you want a young cat who will grow into a loving companion, Baguette could be a great match.

👉 Meet BAGUETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Shelter: Miami Animal Alliance - Colorado Chapter

Personality: Sweet, playful boy who enjoys spending time with kids. Harry Potato is looking for a dog-free home where he can feel safe. He would love kitty siblings and enjoys cuddling up with his person at the end of the day.

He’s a great choice for a family with children and other cats, but no dogs.

👉 Meet Harry Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Aurora, CO area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the listed shelters or visit their websites to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.