3-year-old passenger, 4 others hurt in DWI crash in North Carolina, troopers say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A four-vehicle collision near Garner Monday evening left five people injured, including a three-year-old child, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol, the collision occurred on US 70 Business West at Auburn Knightdale Road at 6 p.m. A pickup truck failed to reduce speed and rear-ended another vehicle, which led to several other vehicles colliding with each other.

The driver of the pickup truck was 30-year-old Hugh Lee Young III of Zebulon. The child who was injured was a passenger in Young’s vehicle, according to state highway patrol.

Troopers said they determined Young was at fault for the collision and arrested him. Warrants show Young is charged with:

Driving while impaired

Driving with a license revoked for impairment

Misdemeanor child abuse

Failure to secure passenger under 16

Failure to reduce speed

Open container after consuming alcohol

According to NCSHP, Young has three pending DWIs against him.

