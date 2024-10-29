Open in App
    • FOX8 News

    3-year-old passenger, 4 others hurt in DWI crash in North Carolina, troopers say

    By Matthew Sockol,

    1 days ago

    GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A four-vehicle collision near Garner Monday evening left five people injured, including a three-year-old child, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    According to the highway patrol, the collision occurred on US 70 Business West at Auburn Knightdale Road at 6 p.m. A pickup truck failed to reduce speed and rear-ended another vehicle, which led to several other vehicles colliding with each other.

    Crash closes lanes on US 52 near Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem

    The driver of the pickup truck was 30-year-old Hugh Lee Young III of Zebulon. The child who was injured was a passenger in Young’s vehicle, according to state highway patrol.

    Troopers said they determined Young was at fault for the collision and arrested him. Warrants show Young is charged with:

    • Driving while impaired
    • Driving with a license revoked for impairment
    • Misdemeanor child abuse
    • Failure to secure passenger under 16
    • Failure to reduce speed
    • Open container after consuming alcohol

    According to NCSHP, Young has three pending DWIs against him.

