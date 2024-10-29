Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX8 News

    Bride opens up wedding to strangers, western North Carolina healthcare workers

    By Taylor Young,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPUxi_0wQtfFlo00

    NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bride set to have her wedding in the Asheville area about two weeks after Helene hit had two options – postpone her big day or change her expectations.

    After going back and forth with vendors, she decided to go ahead with it, but with an open invitation to complete strangers.

    Strangers, Biltmore staff save wedding impacted by Hurricane Helene

    “So, believe it or not.  We didn’t know half of the people there,” Meagan Archard said.

    It’s a day that Archard had been planning for two years. Her wedding day was originally set to happen on October 15, 2023, but got pushed back.

    Instead of wedding bells, the couple welcomed their first child, Nolan.  Archard called it nothing short of a miracle.

    “Long story short, we were trying to get pregnant for a very long time.  It wasn’t happening for us sadly.  And so, we just decided to focus on our wedding instead, and naturally when you change focus, magic kind of happens,” she said.

    After welcoming their son, the couple picked a new wedding date, October 12, 2024, with no idea what could take place 16 days prior.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msVDy_0wQtfFlo00
    (Credit: Wandering Ducks Photo & Film LLC)

    “It was like a roller coaster of feelings.  You know, on one end, obviously, we’ve been planning this wedding for two years and we wanted it to happen of course, and on the other end.  What is morally the right thing to do?” she said.

    In the days following Helene, Archard, who was living in Florida, watched as videos and images started to show the reality of the situation. Her first instinct was to check on her vendors.

    “At the end of the day, after two years, to me it was just a wedding. Whether it happened or it didn’t, I just wanted to make sure that my vendors were okay,” she said.

    Not only did her vendors give her the go-ahead, but some also went as far as asking her to make the day happen if she could.

    “I think that was kind of the mental turning point for me of like, ‘This is okay Meagan, if we can make this happen, my vendors want this to happen’,” she said.

    But not without one more obstacle – Hurricane Milton.  Archard and her now husband left Florida before the Category 3 made landfall, but 25 of her guests were no longer able to make the trek to North Carolina.

    “We were doing okay and then we hit this mental hurdle again.  So, not this affecting the majority of the people attending my wedding live in Florida. So, if you could imagine, we were like what is happening?” She said.  “Then we kind of had this idea to invite strangers to come to the wedding.”

    To find those strangers, she turned to her mother who is a nurse at Mission Hospital in Asheville, where staff at this point in time had been working non-stop for more than two weeks.

    “It has been a very challenging month,” nurse Paige Younkin said.

    When asked if she would like to attend the wedding of an absolute stranger, Younkin and about two dozen of her co-workers said, ‘Absolutely’.

    “It was great because not only were we able to socialize and dress up and see each other and have fun, socialize with this group of people that we had been hearing about and been hearing all the trials and tribulations about, but now got to spend some really happy times, celebrating with them and it was very uplifting,” Younkin said.

    A wedding of about 100 people, with nearly half meeting the bride for the very first time.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scJwr_0wQtfFlo00
    (Credit: Wandering Ducks Photos & Film LLC)

    “We called them the Hollywood extras.  So, that was their nickname throughout the whole night.  Like when I would go up and say, ‘You must be a Hollywood extra.  I am Meagan nice to meet you’.  It just ended up being lighthearted and fun, but they never left the dance floor,” Archard said.

    A day meant to celebrate her marriage was shared with a community of healthcare workers who, weeks prior, were more than happy to step up when needed.

    “This was meant to happen for a reason.  And so that is what I am leaning on.  And as stressful as it was, maybe it wasn’t the day I had imagined just leading up with stress, obviously.  But the day was perfect,” Archard said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

    Related Search

    North CarolinaHurricane impactUnexpected pregnancyWedding planningRelationship adviceMedical professional

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Crash investigation’ closes Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro
    FOX8 News3 days ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Woman killed in shooting at Cook Out in North Carolina
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Police address misinformation spreading on social media about Helene relief workers staying at North Carolina hotel
    FOX8 News21 hours ago
    Homicide investigated after man found shot on roadside in North Carolina
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    MasterChef Junior’s Jordyn Joyner teaches Cindy Farmer how to make candy bar pie
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    High Point police Investigate 50 shots fired in neighborhood
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    ‘I just want to sign my confession’: Suspect gives his account of Delphi murders to prison psychologist
    FOX8 News17 hours ago
    Ex-substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties with student in North Carolina
    FOX8 News22 hours ago
    Four rescued in North Myrtle Beach after boat strikes jetty
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Wanted man shoots himself after being confronted by police in North Carolina
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    One shot, killed on Eldora Street in Winston-Salem, police say
    FOX8 News17 hours ago
    No Election Day storm: Caribbean disturbance not a threat to U.S. mainland | Tracking the Tropics
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    ‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
    FOX8 News15 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Sneaking oatmeal into your diet
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Search called off for woman and children reportedly seen running from train over Catawba River, sheriff’s office says
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Swannanoa child care facility facing uphill battle to reopen after Helene
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    After viral ‘Chase glitch,’ JPMorgan sues customers over $661K in check fraud
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Guilford Courthouse National Military Park rangers working to identify more Black patriots
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    ‘Tractor wheel was on my back’: Teen recounts being run over by haunted hayride
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Political signs continue to be stolen in North Carolina as Election Day nears
    FOX8 News22 hours ago
    Piedmont Triad school, health officials see rise in walking pneumonia in kids
    FOX8 News14 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy