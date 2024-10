ATF, FBI offer reward in homicide, string of gang-related shootings in South Carolina

LANCASTER, S.C. ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — A reward is being offered for information on six back-to-back shootings in early September believed to be retaliatory and gang-related.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the shootings.

Jelani Jackson, 18, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Clinton Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Officials say arrests have been made in this shooting, but that they want to find anyone else who may have been involved.

The next day, several homes near Pardue Street and East Arch Street were reportedly hit by gunfire. More homes near City Avenue were also shot into that day.

Two days later, on Saturday, Sept. 7, around 2:22 a.m. a person was hurt and several homes damaged in a shooting near Shelton Street, according to authorities. Soon after, yet another shooting was reported on Cane Mill Road and Oxford Circle. No one was hurt in that incident.

Officials say another shooting happened on Foster Heights Drive on n Wednesday, September 11. No one was hurt, but a Dodge Charger was believed to be involved.

“Folks expect to be safe in their homes,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “This indiscriminate shooting damages property and hurts and kills people including those who have nothing to do with the disputes among the shooters. It must stop, and we’re using all available resources both locally and from our federal partners to solve these shootings and put those behind them in jail.”

The incidents are being investigated by ATF, FBI, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Lancaster Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), at ATFTips@atf.gov or online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips . All tips are anonymous.

