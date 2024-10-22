Cold front will push through Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — We’ll see another quiet evening in the Triad with temperatures falling into the 60s by 7 p.m. We’ll continue to see clear skies overnight with a very light southwest wind.

We’ll start Wednesday off in the upper-40s with highs reaching the upper-70s. Our afternoon temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. Sunshine dominates through the day, but a few clouds can’t be ruled out Wednesday night as a cold front pushes through the area.

The cold front will allow temperatures on Thursday to start off in the low-50s in the morning. But our afternoon will be a little more seasonable with highs in the low-70s.

Following Wednesday night’s cold front, our temperatures will start to warm back up heading into the weekend. We’ll be in the mid-40s in the morning on Friday, but highs reach the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

By Saturday, we’re back to nearly 10 degrees above normal with morning temperatures in the low-50s and highs reaching the upper-70s.

A second cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday, and this one will be a little stronger than the first. No rain is expected with the front, but it will take our afternoon temperatures back to the low 60s for Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, we’ll still be experiencing the effects of the cold front with morning temperatures in the low-40s and highs in the low-to-mid-60s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light out of the northeast.

We start to warm back up into Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid-40s, but afternoon highs will reach the upper-60s.

As of right now, there is still no rain in the 7-day forecast. If we end October without any more rain, it will be the 2nd driest October for the Triad on record.

