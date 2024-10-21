Photos: The top 15 most beautiful places in North Carolina, according to Southern Living

(WGHP) — North Carolina is a truly beautiful place to call home or simply just stop by for a visit.

From the gorgeous views of the mountains in the west to the lush forests in the Piedmont and the ocean views on the Outer Banks; the Tarheel State has everything to offer when it comes to the beauty of nature.

With that being the case, Southern Living has compiled a list of the 15 most beautiful places in North Carolina.

15) McIntyre’s Books (Pittsboro)

PITTSBORO, NC – July 13: A family walks in Pittsboro, N.C., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo by Eamon Queeney for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Based in Pittsboro, McIntyre’s Books first opened its doors in 1989. The bookstore offers reading materials in a variety of genres with a special focus on children’s books.

14) Asheville’s River Arts District

ASHEVILLE, NC – MAY 11: A wall mural in the River Arts District is viewed on May 11, 2018, in Asheville, North Carolina. Located in the Blue Ridge mountains of Appalachia, Asheville, western North Carolina’s largest city, has grown into a hub for artists and home to retirees desiring a more relaxed and rural setting. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Asheville’s River Arts District is known as a creative hub across the nation.

Tragically, the area was devastated by the impacts of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina.

Asheville’s River Arts District in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“Seeing the level of rise of the French Broad River, it was like it just became a monster,” said David Sheldon, an artist who evacuated Asheville. “It was still just like a bulldozer going through the entire area. It’s just surreal to sit there, above there, and be completely helpless watching this beautiful area get decimated the way it was.”

13) Heights House Hotel (Raleigh)

Photo by Hannah Leyva/CBS 17

Commissioned in 1858 as Montfort Hall, the now Heights House Hotel is a historic landmark in our state’s capital.

It sits at the highest point in the historic Boylan Heights neighborhood in Downtown Raleigh.

12) Boone

BOONE, NC – SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of Kidd Brewer Stadium ahead of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Boone is one of North Carolina’s iconic mountain towns and the home of Appalachian State University in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Boone is also among the western North Carolina towns that has been heavily impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

11) NC 12 (OBX)

Drone aerial view of Outer Banks Highway 12 with the Atlantic Ocean and Sound on both sides, Cape Hatteras National Seashore. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

NC 12 is a highway that runs for 148 miles alongside North Carolina’s Outer Banks. A part of the Outer Banks Scenic Byway, it’s become a popular spot for motorists looking to take in some gorgeous views while on the road.

10) Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Fontana Lake reservoir on the Little Tennessee River in North Carolina. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Split between Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the nation.

9) Linville Gorge

FILE – Trees begin to show their autumn colors as tourists walk along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, file)

Often known by its nickname, “The Grand Canyon of North Carolina”, Linville Gorge is one of the most beautiful areas in the western part of the state.

Linville Gorge also has a waterfall and caverns.

8) The Brunswick Islands Beaches (OBX)

Mark Benton, Mayor pro tem of Sunset Beach, walks his dog, Joey, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 morning near his home on Sunset Beach, N.C. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

One of the gems of the Outer Banks, the Brunswick Islands encompass several of the coast’s most beautiful beaches.

7) The Swag (Waynesville)

Pair of upholstered red sofas facing each other in front of stone fireplace with lit fire, The Swag Resort, Waynesville, North Carolina, USA. (Photo by: Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Swag is a luxury resort that rests in the mountains of western North Carolina and offers both amazing views and interior mountain-style decor.

6) Highlands’ Waterfalls (Western NC)

Cullasaja falls west of Highlands, Macon County, Nantahala National Forest, North Carolina, USA (Photo by H. Abernathy/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

Highland is a mountain town in western North Carolina that is home to several gorgeous waterfalls.

5) Cherohala Skyway (Western NC)

Cherohala Skyway (United States Forest Service)

Named after the two national forests it passes through, Cherokee and Nantahala, the Cherhala Skyway captures some of the most beautiful views in western North Carolina.

4) Shackleford Banks (OBX)

The remaining residents on Shackleford Banks are wild ponies, which you can get pretty close to if you stay calm and don’t make too much of a ruckus. (Photo by Steve Browne/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

This Outer Banks barrier island has a population of zero people but is home to some truly majestic wild horses and a variety of other wildlife.

3) Airlie Gardens (Wilmington)

Aerial view of majestic wetland river near magical Airlie Gardens (Getty Images)

This 67-acre public garden is one of the most beautiful things Wilmington and the coast have to offer.

2) Biltmore Estate (Asheville)

Biltmore Estate (FOX8 file photo)

This Gilded Age-style manor has been featured in a Hallmark movie and even blockbusters such as “Forest Gump” and remains one of the crown jewels of North Carolina.

1) The Outer Banks

Early beach walk in Kill Devil Hills, NC Outer banks

The long stretch of barrier islands known as The Outer Banks ranks as North Carolina’s most beautiful place.

