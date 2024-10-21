Photos: The top 15 most beautiful places in North Carolina, according to Southern Living
By Brayden Stamps,
2 days ago
(WGHP) — North Carolina is a truly beautiful place to call home or simply just stop by for a visit.
From the gorgeous views of the mountains in the west to the lush forests in the Piedmont and the ocean views on the Outer Banks; the Tarheel State has everything to offer when it comes to the beauty of nature.
13) Heights House Hotel (Raleigh)
Commissioned in 1858 as Montfort Hall, the now Heights House Hotel is a historic landmark in our state’s capital.
It sits at the highest point in the historic Boylan Heights neighborhood in Downtown Raleigh.
12) Boone
Boone is one of North Carolina’s iconic mountain towns and the home of Appalachian State University in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
NC 12 is a highway that runs for 148 miles alongside North Carolina’s Outer Banks. A part of the Outer Banks Scenic Byway, it’s become a popular spot for motorists looking to take in some gorgeous views while on the road.
10) Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Split between Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the nation.
9) Linville Gorge
Often known by its nickname, “The Grand Canyon of North Carolina”, Linville Gorge is one of the most beautiful areas in the western part of the state.
Linville Gorge also has a waterfall and caverns.
8) The Brunswick Islands Beaches (OBX)
One of the gems of the Outer Banks, the Brunswick Islands encompass several of the coast’s most beautiful beaches.
7) The Swag (Waynesville)
The Swag is a luxury resort that rests in the mountains of western North Carolina and offers both amazing views and interior mountain-style decor.
6) Highlands’ Waterfalls (Western NC)
Highland is a mountain town in western North Carolina that is home to several gorgeous waterfalls.
5) Cherohala Skyway (Western NC)
Named after the two national forests it passes through, Cherokee and Nantahala, the Cherhala Skyway captures some of the most beautiful views in western North Carolina.
4) Shackleford Banks (OBX)
This Outer Banks barrier island has a population of zero people but is home to some truly majestic wild horses and a variety of other wildlife.
3) Airlie Gardens (Wilmington)
This 67-acre public garden is one of the most beautiful things Wilmington and the coast have to offer.
2) Biltmore Estate (Asheville)
This Gilded Age-style manor has been featured in a Hallmark movie and even blockbusters such as “Forest Gump” and remains one of the crown jewels of North Carolina.
1) The Outer Banks
The long stretch of barrier islands known as The Outer Banks ranks as North Carolina’s most beautiful place.
