Deputies investigating homicide after man found shot dead in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Monday morning.

At around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies came to the 4900 block of Harvest Road in McLeansville after getting a 911 call about an “unknown problem, man down.”

At the scene, investigators found a deceased man who had been shot multiple times.

The sheriff’s office has not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

Deputies say they are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide and did not provide any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.