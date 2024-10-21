Open in App
    Deputies investigating homicide after man found shot dead in Guilford County

    By Brayden Stamps,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGyNh_0wFs2oKH00

    GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Monday morning.

    At around 6 a.m. on Monday, deputies came to the 4900 block of Harvest Road in McLeansville after getting a 911 call about an “unknown problem, man down.”

    At the scene, investigators found a deceased man who had been shot multiple times.

    The sheriff’s office has not yet revealed the victim’s identity.

    Deputies say they are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide and did not provide any suspect information.

    This is a developing story.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Andrea Schmidt
    1d ago
    Sounds like McLeansville has really deteriorated. Used to be a safe place.
    Mashall Akins
    1d ago
    danm that's 4 people murdered within 10 miles from my house in one week. I'm moving
    View all comments
