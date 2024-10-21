Open in App
    • FOX8 News

    Money, cell phones stolen at gunpoint from people at ‘skill cafe’ in Winston-Salem

    By Brayden Stamps,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVdT4_0wFQw7BS00

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday night.

    At around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the Lucky 777 Skill Cafe at 2210 West Clemmonsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery.

    19-year-old shot, killed at park on Granville Drive in Winston-Salem

    Investigators say that two Black men in all-black clothes entered the business with handguns. One of the suspects demanded money from customers and the other took their cell phones before both left the scene on foot with the cash and phones.

    According to Lucky 777 Skill Cafe’s Google Business Profile Description, the business describes itself as a place where people can play “skill games” for a chance to win money.

    You can read the full description below:

    “A great place to come and hang out and play some skill games for a chance to win some $$$. We offer complimentary drinks and snacks every day and have food and drawings every Friday night starting at 7PM until 11PM.”

    Lucky 777 Skill Cafe’s Google Business Profile Description

    Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. There is no further information available at this time.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

    Mr. Thaxton
    17h ago
    People should know by now how Winston Salem is!!! Definitely on the list for high crime cities in the State or Country even!!!!!💯✅️
    Ruth Chapman
    1d ago
    Don't go anywhere after dark. it's not safe here at all.
