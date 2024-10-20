Open in App
    • FOX8 News

    Woman dies after being shot in face in Greensboro home; suspect charged with murder

    By Justyn Melrose,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhiYw_0wEmshpM00

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was shot in the face on Tuesday has died, and the suspect is now facing a murder charge, according to Greensboro police.

    Around 2:21 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Niagara Street when they were told about a shooting.

    Winston-Salem woman arrested after shooting into home with children inside, police say

    At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Brianna Laray Lee in an upstairs bedroom. She had been shot in the face.

    She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition where she died on Saturday.

    Cheavez Ajee Clapp, 27, was arrested, initially on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Clapp is now charged with first-degree murder.

    Police say the two had a personal relationship but did not elaborate.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

