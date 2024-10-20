Woman dies after being shot in face in Greensboro home; suspect charged with murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was shot in the face on Tuesday has died, and the suspect is now facing a murder charge, according to Greensboro police.

Around 2:21 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to Niagara Street when they were told about a shooting.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Brianna Laray Lee in an upstairs bedroom. She had been shot in the face.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition where she died on Saturday.

Cheavez Ajee Clapp, 27, was arrested, initially on charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Clapp is now charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the two had a personal relationship but did not elaborate.

