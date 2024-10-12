‘Armed and dangerous’ driver with NC plate on the run after allegedly fatally shooting off-duty corrections officer in Florida

NORTH CAROLINA ( QUEEN CITY NEWS ) — An armed and dangerous man who authorities said shot and killed an off-duty corrections officer overnight in Florida is on the run.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the incident began around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the 12900 block of Duval Road.

Deputies said a black Mustang had pulled into a local gas station on Duval Road and a man and woman inside the vehicle proceeded to get into a violent physical fight.

During the argument, deputies said the suspect was observed getting out of the vehicle from the passenger seat and walking around to the driver’s side.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows the suspect placing a handgun on the hood of the car and removing the woman from the driver’s seat. The video shows the man hitting the woman and violently throwing her against the vehicle and the ground.

The Sheriff’s Office said during this commotion, off-duty Corrections Officer Bradley McNew who just finished his shift, heard the fight and went over to check on the woman.

Deputies said the suspect walked towards Officer McNew, saying ‘it was a family matter,’ then reengaged with the woman before pointing his gun in Officer McNew’s direction.

Surveillance video shows the suspect and woman returning to the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said as the suspect left the gas station, he began firing his weapon, striking Officer McNew.

McNew was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was driving in a 2000s black Mustang with North Carolina license plate RHL-4285. He was last spotted northbound on Main Street towards Nassau County.

We are devastated by the brutal and senseless murder of one of our brave officers, who was taken from us while selflessly serving and protecting our community. This is an attack not only on our agency but on the very fabric of law and order. We will stop at nothing to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure they face the full weight of the law. Our fallen officer’s sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we stand united in our commitment to honor his memory by relentlessly pursuing justice. Sheriff T.K. Waters , Duval County, FL

Authorities ask that if you spot this vehicle do not approach it and call 911 immediately.

