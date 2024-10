Rocky River police search for missing man; belongings found near Lake Erie shore

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Rocky River Division of Police is looking for a missing man whose belongings were discovered near the shore of Lake Erie.

On Saturday, investigators were called to check on 62-year-old James Boehm at an apartment complex in the 21000 block of Southbend Circle. According to police, friends hadn’t heard from him since Oct. 2.

Courtesy of Rocky River police

Investigators later found Boehm’s clothing, keys and library card in a park near the Lake Erie shore in Rocky River.

Rocky River police learned that Boehm loves swimming and often visits places like the Cleveland Metroparks.

Dive teams, drones and local law enforcement agencies searched the area, but were unable to find Boehm, officials said.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is asked to contact police detectives at 440-799-8550 or by email at masbury@rrcity.com.

