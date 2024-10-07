‘Lambscaping:’ Sheep to graze Ohio solar farm, support agriculture economy

*Attached video: Unusual animals spotted in Ohio

RUSSELLS POINT, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A high-tech solar farm under development in Logan County plans to incorporate the ancient art of sheep herding to keep vegetation from growing over its panels and blocking essential energy from the sun.

Open Road Renewables’ Grange Solar Grazing Center has announced that agreements have been signed with two local farmers to use sheep to feed on the land’s grass and other vegetation. In a news release, the company said Ganson Farm and Wildlife and John Shroyer will take on shepherding duties with their flocks to reduce ground cover among the photovoltaic cells.

“The sheep grazing operation at Grange will ensure that the project land remains in active agricultural use for decades, while also supporting the growth and diversification of Logan County’s agricultural economy,” Samantha Sawmiller of Open Road Renewables said. “Combining solar energy with agriculture is a key aspect of our commitment to collaborating with farmers, landowners, and the Logan County community.”

Also known as “lambscaping,” the sheep grazing operation will help bring back raising the animals in the state, according to Open Road Renewables. The solar power outfit noted, “Ohio’s sheep and lamb inventory has been steadily decreasing for several decades.” Bringing new supplies — as many as 7,800 per year — will also support “domestic demand” and reduce reliance on imports.

“I have lived here my whole life,” said Noah Ganson of Ganson Farm and Wildlife. “I went to school here. Hunted, fished, worked, and volunteered here. Living in Logan County means living in a place where I feel like I can make a difference. The Grange Solar Grazing Center will allow us to expand our farming operation, provide locally grown food to the community, and have financial security going forward as we grow our farming business.”

Farmer John Shroyer of Logan County was equally enthusiastic about being part of the new “agrivoltaics” industry that combines using the pasture for agriculture and solar energy production.

“I’m excited to embark on this journey as a sheep grazer for the new solar project in Logan County,” Shroyer said. “This unique opportunity will allow our farm to blend traditional farming with renewable energy, ensuring our flock thrives while contributing to a sustainable future.”

Open Road Renewables said the “size and spacing” of Grange’s 2,600-acre solar project could support several more farming contracts.

