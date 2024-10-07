Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX8 News

    ‘Lambscaping:’ Sheep to graze Ohio solar farm, support agriculture economy

    By Stephanie Thompson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWAVZ_0vxe3XGQ00

    *Attached video: Unusual animals spotted in Ohio

    RUSSELLS POINT, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A high-tech solar farm under development in Logan County plans to incorporate the ancient art of sheep herding to keep vegetation from growing over its panels and blocking essential energy from the sun.

    Open Road Renewables’ Grange Solar Grazing Center has announced that agreements have been signed with two local farmers to use sheep to feed on the land’s grass and other vegetation. In a news release, the company said Ganson Farm and Wildlife and John Shroyer will take on shepherding duties with their flocks to reduce ground cover among the photovoltaic cells.

    Man dead, woman injured after Lakewood shooting

    “The sheep grazing operation at Grange will ensure that the project land remains in active agricultural use for decades, while also supporting the growth and diversification of Logan County’s agricultural economy,” Samantha Sawmiller of Open Road Renewables said. “Combining solar energy with agriculture is a key aspect of our commitment to collaborating with farmers, landowners, and the Logan County community.”

    Also known as “lambscaping,” the sheep grazing operation will help bring back raising the animals in the state, according to Open Road Renewables. The solar power outfit noted, “Ohio’s sheep and lamb inventory has been steadily decreasing for several decades.” Bringing new supplies — as many as 7,800 per year — will also support “domestic demand” and reduce reliance on imports.

    “I have lived here my whole life,” said Noah Ganson of Ganson Farm and Wildlife. “I went to school here. Hunted, fished, worked, and volunteered here. Living in Logan County means living in a place where I feel like I can make a difference. The Grange Solar Grazing Center will allow us to expand our farming operation, provide locally grown food to the community, and have financial security going forward as we grow our farming business.”

    Farmer John Shroyer of Logan County was equally enthusiastic about being part of the new “agrivoltaics” industry that combines using the pasture for agriculture and solar energy production.

    Teen held at gunpoint and told to drive to ATM: Report

    “I’m excited to embark on this journey as a sheep grazer for the new solar project in Logan County,” Shroyer said. “This unique opportunity will allow our farm to blend traditional farming with renewable energy, ensuring our flock thrives while contributing to a sustainable future.”

    Open Road Renewables said the “size and spacing” of Grange’s 2,600-acre solar project could support several more farming contracts.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man dead, woman injured after Lakewood shooting
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    ‘Treasure map’ leads to 2 guilty pleas after investigators find buried fentanyl
    FOX8 News9 hours ago
    Sobriety checkpoint: Here’s when & where
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today4 minutes ago
    VIDEO: Northern lights dance over NE Ohio
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Powerball ticket sold in Ohio worth $50K
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Wobble Tracker: Live updates on Hurricane Milton’s path — and where it may make landfall
    FOX8 News5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Photos: Check out these 72 new foods at the North Carolina State Fair
    FOX8 News9 hours ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    FOX8 News18 hours ago
    Watch: Severe Hurricane Helene damage in the Town of Marshall, North Carolina
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Baby delivered on side of Cleveland highway by firefighter dad
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Teen pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Akron
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    K-9 teams return home after finding 20 dead in western North Carolina
    FOX8 News8 hours ago
    Double shooting left one dead in Sandusky: I-Team
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    People in Florida evacuating to the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Milton
    FOX8 News9 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Video: Wild police chase injured Euclid officer, 4 others
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Scratch-off worth $500K sold at Ohio Meijer store
    FOX8 News1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    71-year-old pushed to the ground and robbed: Police
    FOX8 News2 days ago
    Darlington Raceway offering temporary refuge to hurricane evacuees
    FOX8 News8 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene sets new normal in battered western North Carolina town
    FOX8 News8 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton remains Category 5 as it approaches Florida
    FOX8 News9 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy