    • FOX59

    Dayton woman arrested after reportedly stabbing grandmother during argument

    By David Gay,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTR1N_0wKHpFPA00

    DAYTON, Ind. — A Dayton woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her grandmother after an altercation on Wednesday evening.

    According to a news release from the Dayton Police Department, 31-year-old Natasha Koopman faces preliminary charges of:

    • One count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony
    • One count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony
    • One count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony
    • One count of domestic battery on a disabled adult, a Level 6 felony
    • A misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting a crime.

    At around 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Dayton Police Department and deputies from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Paden Drive after a 911 call. On the call, dispatch said they heard someone in the background “yelling for help and that someone had been stabbed.”

    Speedway police: Man shot and killed in Speedway

    During an initial investigation into the incident, a woman, later identified as Koopman, was reportedly in an argument with two family members, one of which was her grandmother. The release said that Koopman has “mental health problems.”

    The argument reportedly turned into a physical altercation when Koopman pushed her grandmother to the ground, grabbed a knife from a nearby drawer and began to stab her.

    When the family member attempted to help the grandmother, Koopman reportedly battered them as well, the release said. The family member was reported by police to have been in a wheelchair.

    ISP: Fatal crash reported on I-74 in Shelby County

    The grandmother was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she is being treated for knife wounds to her head and neck. The release said that she is in stable condition.

    The incident continues to be under investigation by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office, according to the release.

    According to court documents, Koopman also has an additional pending case in Tippecanoe County from July involving misdemeanor counts of battery and interference with reporting a crime.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    bad one 111
    1d ago
    a small cold wet dark moldy cell is waiting for her .
