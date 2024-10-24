Dayton woman arrested after reportedly stabbing grandmother during argument

DAYTON, Ind. — A Dayton woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her grandmother after an altercation on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Dayton Police Department, 31-year-old Natasha Koopman faces preliminary charges of:

One count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony

One count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony

One count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony

One count of domestic battery on a disabled adult, a Level 6 felony

A misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting a crime.

At around 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Dayton Police Department and deputies from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Paden Drive after a 911 call. On the call, dispatch said they heard someone in the background “yelling for help and that someone had been stabbed.”

During an initial investigation into the incident, a woman, later identified as Koopman, was reportedly in an argument with two family members, one of which was her grandmother. The release said that Koopman has “mental health problems.”

The argument reportedly turned into a physical altercation when Koopman pushed her grandmother to the ground, grabbed a knife from a nearby drawer and began to stab her.

When the family member attempted to help the grandmother, Koopman reportedly battered them as well, the release said. The family member was reported by police to have been in a wheelchair.

The grandmother was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she is being treated for knife wounds to her head and neck. The release said that she is in stable condition.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office, according to the release.

According to court documents, Koopman also has an additional pending case in Tippecanoe County from July involving misdemeanor counts of battery and interference with reporting a crime.

