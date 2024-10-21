Open in App
    ISP: Iowa abducted child found at Indianapolis gas station

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PigIL_0wFxfAMa00

    INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old who was reported missing in Iowa was found early Monday morning in Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Police.

    According to a news release, the Indiana State Police was contacted by a detective from the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa around 2 a.m. Monday. Officers with the department shared information with ISP about a reported child abduction that occurred on Sunday in Iowa City.

    The department said they believed a non-custodial parent of an 11-year-old was taking the child to the east coast and was “likely traveling through Indiana.”

    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos

    The release said that at around 2:39 a.m. on Monday, a trooper located a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix at a gas station on Lafayette Road near I-65. The 11-year-old was reportedly located inside the car with two adults.

    One of the adults – identified in the release as 36-year-old Ronique Pittman of Goldsboro, North Carolina – was taken into custody on an Iowa arrest warrant for child abduction by a non-custodial parent.

    The 11-year-old was turned over to the Department of Child Services “to arrange reunification with the custodial parent.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

