Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX59

    Zionsville Town Council expected to discuss DORA measure

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnBp4_0wFQmzFX00

    Update (9 a.m.)

    The council voted 6-1 to approve the ordinance. During the meeting, the council discussed some changes to the DORA’s map, which will now be a part of the ordinance.

    Original Story

    ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Town Council is expected to discuss a measure during a Monday meeting on whether or not residents and visitors can carry a drink around certain parts of the town.

    The council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The agenda for Monday morning’s meeting includes the consideration of a revised ordinance that would create a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, for portions of the city.

    This comes after other towns and cities in Indiana recently launched their respective DORA initiatives, including Noblesville , Westfield , Carmel , Bargersville and Speedway . If implemented in Zionsville, it will allow people to carry open alcoholic beverages during specific times in certain areas.

    Greenwood FD: Gas line cut at Greenwood Park Mall

    The council last discussed this ordinance during a meeting on Oct. 7. Debate and questions surrounding the ordinance caused council members to table the ordinance to Monday’s meeting.

    One specific business owner has been vocal regarding his views on the proposed ordinance. Marcus White, the owner of the Zionsville Public House, said during the Oct. 7 meeting that this ordinance is likely to increase insurance premiums for businesses located in the same zip code as the DORA, even if they are not in the DORA’s designated area.

    “We’re the ones that bear the cost,” White said during the meeting. “We’re the ones that bear the management burden. We’re the ones that bear the majority of the liability. Those votes should count.

    This story will be updated if there are any decisions made during Monday morning’s meeting.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    FOX593 days ago
    Docs: Needham man charged with child molesting after fondling 6-year-old
    FOX591 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    FOX5918 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    City of Beech Grove passes $19 million budget
    FOX591 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    FOX591 day ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    FOX5919 hours ago
    ISP: Iowa abducted child found at Indianapolis gas station
    FOX591 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    FOX591 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Jurors watch video extracted from Libby German’s phone
    FOX5917 hours ago
    National shortage forcing Indiana hospitals to conserve IV fluids
    FOX591 day ago
    One dead, 10 injured after shooting at high school party on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
    FOX592 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    FOX5912 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    FOX591 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Swensons Drive-In location in Avon closes less than 2 years after opening its doors
    FOX5917 hours ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    FOX591 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    FOX5918 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    FOX5918 hours ago
    Indianapolis Airport to host nonstop flight to Ireland in May 2025
    FOX591 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    FOX5918 hours ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    FOX5914 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    FOX5917 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy