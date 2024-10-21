Open in App
    Greenwood FD: Gas line cut at Greenwood Park Mall

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cf9GO_0wFQD1hn00

    Update (Oct. 21)

    As of 7:10 a.m. on Monday, the gas line is secured, according to officials on scene.

    Original Story

    GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Fire Department responded on Monday morning to a reported cut gas line at the Greenwood Park Mall.

    According to a post on the department’s social media, the gas line ruptured at the mall around 4:20 a.m. on Monday. The mall is located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 N in Greenwood.

    1 person dead after crash with vehicle fire on northeast side

    Officials said that Centerpoint Energy is also at the mall, working to stop the leak.

    “It is unknown when it will be contained,” the post read.

    In an update from the department, officials said that Centerpoint Energy placed the “initial clamp” at the site and are currently digging the hole for a second clamp. Officials estimate that it will be completed in about an hour.

    “There is a strong gas odor in northern Greenwood (southern Indianapolis) area, around US 31 to Madison Ave.,” the update read.

    Traffic is moving normally in the area, officials said, while the work is being done in the mall’s parking lot.

    “While the ‘rotten egg’ odor is strong in the area, there is not a need to evacuate nearby residential areas,” department officials said.

    This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

    Dr. Just Horsing Around
    1d ago
    I'd be getting the hell outta there
    Claudia Rhoton
    1d ago
    Sounds fishy to me.
