Greenwood FD: Gas line cut at Greenwood Park Mall

Update (Oct. 21)

As of 7:10 a.m. on Monday, the gas line is secured, according to officials on scene.

Original Story

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Fire Department responded on Monday morning to a reported cut gas line at the Greenwood Park Mall.

According to a post on the department’s social media, the gas line ruptured at the mall around 4:20 a.m. on Monday. The mall is located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 N in Greenwood.

Officials said that Centerpoint Energy is also at the mall, working to stop the leak.

“It is unknown when it will be contained,” the post read.

In an update from the department, officials said that Centerpoint Energy placed the “initial clamp” at the site and are currently digging the hole for a second clamp. Officials estimate that it will be completed in about an hour.

“There is a strong gas odor in northern Greenwood (southern Indianapolis) area, around US 31 to Madison Ave.,” the update read.

Traffic is moving normally in the area, officials said, while the work is being done in the mall’s parking lot.

“While the ‘rotten egg’ odor is strong in the area, there is not a need to evacuate nearby residential areas,” department officials said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

