Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX59

    1 person dead after crash with vehicle fire on northeast side

    By Brandon Kennedy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pr5Jp_0wFNJSYm00

    INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a crash caused a vehicle fire on the northeast side Monday morning, according to officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

    Around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Binford Blvd. and Delmar Rd.

    Details are limited at this time. However, IMPD did confirm that the fire was caused by a crash. Officials also confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the crash.

    This is a developing story Fox59/CBS4 will provide updates when available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    FOX592 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    FOX591 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    FOX592 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Indianapolis woman killed in Washington County crash
    FOX592 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    National shortage forcing Indiana hospitals to conserve IV fluids
    FOX591 day ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    FOX592 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    FOX591 day ago
    Silver Alert issued for missing Otterbein man
    FOX591 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    FOX5919 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    FOX591 day ago
    Delphi murders: Jurors watch video extracted from Libby German’s phone
    FOX591 day ago
    Richard Allen confession letter provides no insights into knowledge ‘only a killer would know’
    FOX5921 hours ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    FOX592 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    FOX5921 hours ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    FOX592 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    FOX591 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    FOX592 days ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    FOX592 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    FOX591 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    FOX591 day ago
    Indianapolis Airport to host nonstop flight to Ireland in May 2025
    FOX592 days ago
    Is Indianapolis one of America’s ‘rattiest’ cities?
    FOX5921 hours ago
    IRS unveils 2025 income tax brackets: Where do you fall?
    FOX591 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy