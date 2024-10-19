Open in App
    • FOX59

    Indiana state trooper struck on I-465 on Indy’s south side

    By Justin Powell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pr5Jp_0wDRiuyj00

    INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana state trooper was struck by a vehicle on the interstate on Indy’s south side Saturday morning.

    According to Indiana State Police, the trooper was dispatched to mile marker 1.5 on Interstate 465 eastbound around 2:21 a.m. on a report of a multi-vehicle crash. The trooper helped secure the crash scene — which ISP later identified as an active construction zone located on the south side of Indianapolis — by positioning his fully marked 2017 Dodge Charger squad car in the left lane with its emergency lights on.

    At 3:14 a.m., first responders were still investigating and cleaning up the crash. At that time, however, the trooper’s squad car was struck by the driver of blue 2002 Honda Civic.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgBUa_0wDRiuyj00
      Crash photo from the struck ISP vehicle (Courtesy of ISP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7Ofd_0wDRiuyj00
      Crash photo of the other vehicle involved in the crash (ISP)

    When the squad car was hit, it lurched forward and struck the trooper. The driver of the Civic and the trooper were both transported to an area hospital after the crash.

    Additional troopers responded to the scene after crash. During a subsequent investigation, police developed probable cause to believe the driver of the Civic was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

    The driver of the Civic has cooperated with police thus far and did submit to a blood draw in compliance with Indiana’s implied consent law. The results of the testing are still pending.

    As of 12:43 p.m., the trooper involved in the crash had been released from the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle remains in the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Their condition was not listed by police.

    Once state police have concluded their investigation, they will submit their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The prosecutor will then determine if any criminal charges should be filed against any of the parties involved in the incident.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

