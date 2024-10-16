Open in App
    FOX59

    Pacers Foundation to launch ‘State of Play’ program

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIhMM_0w8rIH9I00

    INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Pacers Foundation, as well as local leaders and Pacers players and personalities will gather to launch the “State of Play” program at a near northeast side park.

    According to a news release from the foundation, “State of Play” is the foundation’s statewide basketball court revitalization program. It will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the outdoor basketball court located at Frederick Douglass Park, located at 1616 E 25th St.

    I-65 closure near downtown Indianapolis to begin Tuesday evening

    Officials will officially launch the program at 3 p.m. and then a tip-off rally will be hosted until 5 p.m., featuring inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and more.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

