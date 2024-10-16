Pacers Foundation to launch ‘State of Play’ program

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Pacers Foundation, as well as local leaders and Pacers players and personalities will gather to launch the “State of Play” program at a near northeast side park.

According to a news release from the foundation, “State of Play” is the foundation’s statewide basketball court revitalization program. It will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the outdoor basketball court located at Frederick Douglass Park, located at 1616 E 25th St.

Officials will officially launch the program at 3 p.m. and then a tip-off rally will be hosted until 5 p.m., featuring inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and more.

