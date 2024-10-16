Open in App
    2024 ACC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    1 days ago

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WFXR) — The ACC women’s preseason poll shows the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was picked to win the league with N.C. state 2nd and Duke 3rd. The Virginia Cavaliers got selected 9th with the Virginia Tech Hokies coming in 12th. Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson was named to the preseason first team squad.

    In the ACC men’s preseason poll, the Duke Blue Devils were picked to win the league.
    North Carolina was 2nd and Wake Forest was 3rd. The Virginia Cavaliers was selected 5th and the Virginia Tech Hokies got the 14th spot.

