1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of North Dearborn Street on the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.

