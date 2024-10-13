Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX59

    1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

    By Justin Powell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlqFK_0w56KTPD00

    INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s near east side.

    According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of North Dearborn Street on the report of a person shot.

    When officers arrived, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person was listed in critical condition, according to police.

    No additional information was provided.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    FOX592 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    FOX593 days ago
    1 critical, at least 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash in downtown Indianapolis
    FOX593 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    FOX591 day ago
    Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
    FOX591 day ago
    Indiana State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old
    FOX592 hours ago
    Jury selection in Delphi trial to begin Monday morning
    FOX591 day ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    FOX593 hours ago
    1 dead, 2 others injured during shooting at southern Indiana harvest festival
    FOX592 days ago
    Single mother identified as New Jersey train operator killed in crash with tree
    FOX596 hours ago
    IFD responds to fire at vacant warehouse on northwest side of Indianapolis
    FOX593 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    FOX593 days ago
    10 jurors seated so far in Delphi murders trial
    FOX591 day ago
    Bath and Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    FOX591 day ago
    Man involved in fatal shooting at JD’s Pub takes plea deal
    FOX594 hours ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    FOX591 day ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    FOX591 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    FOX592 days ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    FOX593 days ago
    Police arrest man accused of posing as utility worker, killing homeowner
    FOX591 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    FOX591 day ago
    Intersection of U.S. Highway 136, State Road 267 closing in Brownsburg
    FOX597 hours ago
    NJ Transit operator killed, passengers injured after train hits tree
    FOX591 day ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas
    FOX593 days ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    FOX5923 hours ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    FOX596 hours ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands
    FOX591 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy