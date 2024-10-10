Open in App
    • FOX59

    LIVE 8 AM UPDATE: Hurricane Milton pulling away from east coast of Florida

    By Kevin AccettullaRachel Tucker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nI0V_0w1QU17P00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Milton began pulling away from the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    In a 8 a.m. update, the NHC said Milton was 75 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral with winds of 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

    The storm is moving east-northeast at 18 mph.

    Milton made landfall at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night near Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm.

    VIDEO: Hurricane Milton sucks water out of Tampa Bay

    Watches and Warnings

    All Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued for the west coast of Florida.

    A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

    • Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the
      St. Johns River

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

    • Florida east coast from Sebastian Inlet northward to the
      Flagler/Volusia County Line

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

    • Florida east coast south of Sebastian Inlet to the Palm
      Beach/Martin County Line
    • Lake Okeechobee
    • North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Edisto Beach South
      Carolina
    • Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the
      Abacos, and Bimini

    Some areas that are normally dry near the coast could be flooded due to rising waters moving inland.

    • Charlotte Harbor: 2-4 ft
    • Sebastian Inlet, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA: 3-5 ft
    • Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Bonita Beach, FL: 2-4 ft

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

